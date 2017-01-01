Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

New Year resolutions for pet owners

If you’ve been following my column over the years I have always started the new year by publishing a list of resolutions for pet owners. But this year, I’ve modified that holiday tradition in light of our changing times. This year I’ll just share some personal thoughts and ideas that, hopefully, will benefit you all as both pet owners and animal lovers.

I’m...