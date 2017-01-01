Carbon monoxide deaths can be avoided

Dec. 27 marked 10 years since my brother, Tom Lueders, succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning in his hotel room at the DoubleTree Resort in Key West. Our dad, staying in the same room, barely survived the deadly gas.

Tom was 26-years-old and working in Washington, D.C. He played soccer with friends, favored a dive bar on the weekends, read constantly, and charmed everyone he met. H...