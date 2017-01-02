Florida Keys News
Monday, January 2, 2017
FKAA seeks to deny new reactors
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has asked federal nuclear regulators to not grant Florida Power & Light’s request for two new reactors at Turkey Point, citing FPL’s “poor track record.”

On Thursday, the FKAA sent a letter to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that was extremely critical of FPL’s operations at the nuclear power plant at the...

