Capt. Harry Privette's Key West commute beats the Beltway
Capt. Harry Privette was just following the rules whenever he pulled into Key West on his hundreds of sailing and yacht-delivery adventures.
“The rule in the boating business is, if you’re within 100 miles of Key West, ya pull in,” Privette said laughing on Monday while preparing to deliver a yacht from the Chesapeake Bay to St. Maarten in the Netherlands Ant...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.