Robin Robinson
The battle begins: native trees vs. invasive trees -- alter-natives
By Robin Robinson Citizen Columnist
“I got rid of my lawn,” said self-identified plant-a-holic Patricia Nolan. I covered it with cardboard, mulch and began building soil. Now my yard is full of birds, bees and butterflies, all like little children.”
Nolan was speaking before the lecture at the Key West Botanical Gardens given by Janice Duquesnel, a biological scientist from the Florida Park Service...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.