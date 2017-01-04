Florida Keys News
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Cubans land after nine days at sea
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The wave of Cuban migrants arriving to the Florida Keys in the last two months continued Tuesday morning when nine landed on Grassy Key. 

Nine adult males landed at Mile Marker 57.6 about 2:20 a.m. in a homemade sailboat with no engine, said Border Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan. They were all in good health, he said. 

The men told agents they left t...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
'JEWEL OF KEY WEST'
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Brick project paves way for park improvements
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Council to hear appeal of denied dock
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Sick sea turtles flown to Keys for treatment
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Students provide update as Take Stock scholars
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Family's loss spurred changes in CO monitoring
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Lockwood, Ward officially take office
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Board mum on replacement for Higgins
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Proposal would criminalize conversion therapy
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 -
FKAA seeks to deny new reactors
Monday, January 2, 2017 -
Mosquito test release planned in March
Sunday, January 1, 2017 -
Serious crashes snarl U.S. 1 traffic
Saturday, December 31, 2016 -