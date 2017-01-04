Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
'JEWEL OF KEY WEST'
New $18 million City Hall opens
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

At the grand opening of new City Hall, community members in attendance overflowed onto White Street to celebrate what Mayor Craig Cates called “a wonderful moment in Key West history.”

After nearly a decade of planning, designing and building, the Josephine Parker City Hall at Historic Glynn Archer School was opened to the public following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tu...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Brick project paves way for park improvements
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Cubans land after nine days at sea
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Council to hear appeal of denied dock
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Sick sea turtles flown to Keys for treatment
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Students provide update as Take Stock scholars
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Family's loss spurred changes in CO monitoring
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Lockwood, Ward officially take office
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Board mum on replacement for Higgins
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Proposal would criminalize conversion therapy
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 -
FKAA seeks to deny new reactors
Monday, January 2, 2017 -
Mosquito test release planned in March
Sunday, January 1, 2017 -
Serious crashes snarl U.S. 1 traffic
Saturday, December 31, 2016 -