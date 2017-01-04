Brick project paves way for park improvements

BAHIA HONDA KEY — The first engraved brick purchased for a repurposed walkway being installed at Bahia Honda State Park was placed in November. It is part of an effort by an affiliated non-profit to raise funds for additional amenities and enhancements at the mile marker 36.8 park, which sees millions of visitors annually.

The project, known as “Walkway to the Sea,” came to fruition thanks to the Friends of the Bahia Honda State Park, which is overseeing most of the work. The volunteer organization works as a liaison for the park through promotion efforts in the community.

“It started with our [Friends] board as a way to raise money [for the park],” project coordinator and Friends member Sandy Haas told the Free Press last week. “Paver projects like this are pretty popular.”

She referenced a similar one at the Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key. There, a 400-plus-foot walkway spans from the entrance to the center’s animal lagoons.

“My vision here is to take this one all the way to the sea,” Haas said.

Haas said that 25 bricks had been purchased by park goers as of last week, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. As more orders come in, the group will slowly replace the current bricked walkway that begins in front of the park’s nature center. It will eventually wrap around toward the old Over-Sea Railroad bridge and then make its way to the sea — at least that’s what Haas is hoping for.

Once a new brick is bought, the purchaser decides what he or she wants engraved on it. After that, the brick is sent away to an engraving company. Once it returns, which Haas said can be a bit of a slow process, it is placed in its new home for all to see.

Haas, a Big Pine Key resident, has 25 years of fundraising experience and has high hopes for this project once it is fully completed. She talked about a longtime local couple who purchased a brick for each of their four grandchildren in the expectation that they will return decades later to share it with their children.

“It has been interesting to see the messages on the bricks so far,” Haas said. “I think many people make return trips here [to the park] and this will become a sentimental memory of sorts. It will be a remembrance of fun family times.”

With some of the money already raised, Haas said the Friends group has been able to help the park purchase and install, among other things, baby-changing tables in the restrooms and additional lighting for the Loggerhead Beach area of the park.

Those interested in purchasing one or more bricks have two different options: a regular and a mini. The regular brick, at 4-by-8 inches, is $50. The smaller one, at 2-by-4 inches, is $15. For more information, visit the park’s nature center or friendsofbahiahonda.org.

Haas can be reached for questions regarding the brick project at 513-708-7213.

bbowden@keysnews.com