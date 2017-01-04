Board mum on replacement for Higgins

KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s governing board is expected to discuss a replacement for the open seat left by the passing of late commissioner Norm Higgins at its meeting next week. Until that time, though, the public probably won’t be privy to who it just might be.

“I’m not locked into any one yet,” board Chairman Dave Asdourian said when asked who he’d like to see the seat filled by. “I’m open to all possible options.”

District general manager Paul Christian previously said the four board members have 60 days from the date of vacancy to name a fifth member. Whoever fills the spot will serve the remaining two years of the term to which Higgins was elected. After that, the seat would be up for grabs in the 2018 election. Board members are elected to four-year terms.

One possible option for a replacement could be former board member Robby Majeska, who gave up his sewer seat in November to make a run for the Monroe County Commission. He lost to incumbent Sylvia Murphy.

“It would be great to return,” Majeska told the Free Press last week. “Personally, I feel I’d be the best fit [to fill the vacant seat]. It would be valuable for them to have me back.”

Majeska said he has already shared that opinion with board members Andy Tobin and Sue Heim as well as Asdourian. He also added that he continues to attend the sewer meetings despite no longer having a seat.

Another option could be former board member Gary Bauman, who ran for one of the two open sewer seats in November but was the third highest vote-getter behind incumbent Steve Gibbs and Heim.

Tobin said either Majeska or Bauman would fit well in the seat, but he wasn’t interested in sharing his choice — whether it be one of those two or another person — until the board was able to discuss it together publicly at length.

“Both former board members are highly qualified,” Tobin said. “But there are probably other people out there that are qualified as well.”

Asdourian said the board would likely take open nominations for the vacant seat and then interview each candidate before making a collective decision.

Gibbs, like Asdourian and Tobin, also didn’t want to divulge his preference for the seat, but he said that two or three residents have reached out to him since Higgins’ passing to express their interest in filling the seat.

“We need someone who does not want to control every aspect of the utility, but [someone] who can look over the general manager’s shoulder and guide rather than manipulate, [and] someone who does not criticize and disrespect the GM and staff in public,” Gibbs wrote in a Dec. 30 email to the Free Press.

Gibbs’ statement appeared to be directed at Tobin, whom he accused repeatedly last year of trying to micromanage and intimidate district staff.

The board meeting where the topic will be discussed is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at the district’s main office, mile marker 103.3.

