Florida Keys News
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Man gets 20 years for running over woman
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A 53-year-old Key West man who robbed a woman before pushing her out of a truck, running her over, crushing her spine and leaving her partially paralyzed in 2013 was sentenced to two decades in state prison Wednesday. 

Judge Wayne Miller sentenced Kevin Ray Jones, formerly of Olivia Street, to the maximum sentence as per the plea agreement — 20 years. 

