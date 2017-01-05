Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Sales of spiny lobster down from last year
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
A red-hot spiny lobster fishery in South Florida seems to be cooling off this season, or at least Asian buyers seem to becoming more shrewd about the lucrative market.

Spiny lobster is the Florida Keys’ most profitable commercial fishery, generating more than $50 million a year directly to the local economy.

“Prices are down, but not considerably,” s...

