Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, January 6, 2017
Big bull shark lured from Bight
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

An estimated 500-pound bull shark was towed away from the Key West Bight on Wednesday following a month of worrying divers and boaters in the area.

The shark was one of three sighted in the area around Conch Harbor Marina over the past several weeks, likely drawn to the area by fish heads and scraps thrown into the water from cleaning stations, according to Capt. Cayman Elston.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Tibetan monks annual visit begins this weekend
Friday, January 6, 2017
Cocaine smugglers face life in prison
Friday, January 6, 2017
Man gets 20 years for running over woman
Thursday, January 5, 2017
New Fantasy Fest producer will be selected this month
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Sales of spiny lobster down from last year
Thursday, January 5, 2017
'JEWEL OF KEY WEST'
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Clerk's email probe continues
Friday, January 6, 2017 -
Cozumel Park to receive equipment
Thursday, January 5, 2017 -
Lockwood, Ward officially take office
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Board mum on replacement for Higgins
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Proposal would criminalize conversion therapy
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 -
FKAA seeks to deny new reactors
Monday, January 2, 2017 -