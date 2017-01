1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked across to South Beach and round by the Fort. Did not bathe the bath house being so open and the wind blowing fresh. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 65.5 (at home 62), wind north by east 7, clouds 10. The steamer Isabel got in about 10. Got letters and papers nothing from Mother. Afternoon walked to the Fort with the childr...

