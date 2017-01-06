Florida Keys News
Friday, January 6, 2017
Clerk's email probe continues
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

An investigation into deleted emails at the Monroe County Clerk of Court’s Office is showing that the office needs to upgrade its computer hardware and software, and may not be compliant with state open records laws.

The State Attorney’s Office investigation was not completed when Clerk Amy Heavilin left office Tuesday.

State Attorney’s Office invest...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Big bull shark lured from Bight
Friday, January 6, 2017
Cocaine smugglers face life in prison
Friday, January 6, 2017
Tibetan monks annual visit begins this weekend
Friday, January 6, 2017
New Fantasy Fest producer will be selected this month
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Sales of spiny lobster down from last year
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Man gets 20 years for running over woman
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Cozumel Park to receive equipment
Thursday, January 5, 2017 -
Lockwood, Ward officially take office
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Board mum on replacement for Higgins
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Proposal would criminalize conversion therapy
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 -
FKAA seeks to deny new reactors
Monday, January 2, 2017 -
Mosquito test release planned in March
Sunday, January 1, 2017 -