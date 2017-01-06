Key West Citizen

An incorrect date for the opening of the Michael Palmer exhibit at Gingerbread Gallery was reported in Thursday’s Paradise section. The correct date is Monday, Jan. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 1207 Duval St. The Citizen apologizes for the error.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...