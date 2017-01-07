Coast Guard repatriates 150 Cuban migrants
The Coast Guard has repatriated 150 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba, since Dec. 30.
The Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew repatriated 74 Cuban migrants Tuesday, and the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo repatriated 76 Cuban migrants Friday.
These repatriations are a result of 12 separate at-sea migrant interdictions in the South Florida Straits. In each ins...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.