RICHARD J. WEECH (BINKY)

Richard J. Weech (Binky) died Jan. 3, 2017. He was born Jan. 1, 1940 in Key West, Florida and graduated from Key West High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Weech, sister, Shirley Mae Weech and step-daughter Debbie Diaz.

Richard is survived by his brother Earl Weech Jr. (Brenda); nieces Kim Smith, Karla Jon...