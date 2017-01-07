Health

12 tips for running a race in the rain

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Running a race is exciting. Being surrounded by like minded people, the music and the potential of winning an award all combine to make it an amazing experience. But sometimes mother nature adds a wrinkle. Rain.

If you wake up and it’s pouring down, you can choose to skip the race or embrace the environment. Here are twelve things you can do to have a good run, even whe...