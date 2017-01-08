1828: The Territorial Council passed the act incorporating the City of Key West. The first newspaper, the Key West Register and Commercial Advertiser, was published.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 a.m. and walked across the island and a short way up the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.50, the...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.