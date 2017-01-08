DONALD C. D’AMATO

Donald Carl D’Amato, 88, of Gainesville, Florida, a man who loved and lived life to the fullest, left us Dec. 15, 2016.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 1928 to Dominic and Anna Ardell D’Amato, Don was raised in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. He graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School and enlisted in the Army, serving duri...