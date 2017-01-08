Mandy Miles' - "Tan Lines"
Who do you think I am?
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
“Are you the Mandy who writes for the newspaper?” a man asked me last week while we waited in line at the post office.
There’s a conversation that can go either way, depending entirely on the other person’s opinion of our daily newspaper or of me personally. Nine times out of 10, our readers couldn’t be nicer or more understanding. They’re often...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.