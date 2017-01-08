Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Curbelo: Insurance, migration House priorities
Dealing with flood insurance rates will be a priority for U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo this year, as Congress will reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program in 2017.
Congress last reauthorized the program in 2014, after months of negotiations which led to increases in rates for residents in the Florida Keys and other coastal and flood vulnerable areas of the country. ...
