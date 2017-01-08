Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Curbelo: Insurance, migration House priorities
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Dealing with flood insurance rates will be a priority for U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo this year, as Congress will reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program in 2017.

Congress last reauthorized the program in 2014, after months of negotiations which led to increases in rates for residents in the Florida Keys and other coastal and flood vulnerable areas of the country.

...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Delays may cause FKAA to default on mandate
Sunday, January 8, 2017
United Airlines begins nonstop Key West-Chicago service
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Navy to reopen bowling alley at Boca Chica Field
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Motorist gets 12 years after fatal crash
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Horde of heroes descend on Key West
Saturday, January 7, 2017
New and old faces
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City hires law firm over harbor dispute
Sunday, January 8, 2017 -
Added security, delays at airport
Saturday, January 7, 2017 -
Clerk's email probe continues
Friday, January 6, 2017 -
Cozumel Park to receive equipment
Thursday, January 5, 2017 -
Lockwood, Ward officially take office
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -
Board mum on replacement for Higgins
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 -