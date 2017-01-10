Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Ferry operators to receive citations for grounding
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Citations could be issued as early as today to the owners of several ferry vessels operating from Key West to Fort Myers for running aground just off Key West late last month.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary are investigating claims the operators of Big Cat Express ran aground on a turtle grass flat just off the N...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Palm Beach prosecutors take over murder case
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Westin to become Margaritaville Key West Resort
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
AIPP board votes against acquiring NYC art
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Andrea Leal protects paradise from tiny predators
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
More Fast Response Cutters planned for Key West
Monday, January 9, 2017
School start times on board's agenda
Monday, January 9, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Screwworms found on mainland
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 -
CHS: No to ending hospital lease
Monday, January 9, 2017 -
City hires law firm over harbor dispute
Sunday, January 8, 2017 -
Added security, delays at airport
Saturday, January 7, 2017 -
Clerk's email probe continues
Friday, January 6, 2017 -
Cozumel Park to receive equipment
Thursday, January 5, 2017 -