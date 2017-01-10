Florida Keys News
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Diamonds are a guy's best friend

CITIZEN STAFF

After more than four months away from action, the Key West Men’s Softball League opened its 20-game season on Monday night at DeWitt Roberts Softball Field in the Wickers complex between Kim’s Kuban and El Siboney. 

The five-team league plays each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday night with playoffs set for Saturday, Mar. 11, to deter...

