The state Department of Environmental Protection has denied a plan to dredge a small area of a channel off Big Coppitt Key, but the issue is far from over.

Dwayne Day, the owner of the Fun Land property just off U.S. 1, has proposed to dredge a 230-foot-long by 10-foot-wide area of Shark Key Channel in order to facilitate a 126-dry slip boat storage facility with fixed and f...