1829: The four owners of the island of Key West, John Simonton, Pardon Greene, John Whitehead and John Fleming, signed an agreement for the division of the land of the island.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:20 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer...