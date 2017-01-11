Couple charged with illegal dumping
MARATHON — A couple accused of trashing a state park while illegally camping there were arrested Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The 35-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were charged with misdemeanor illegal dumping.
Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Slough went to Curry Hammock State Park on Jan. 1 where he found...
