Florida Keys News
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
BY Timothy O'Hara and Adam Linhardt Key West Citizen
The state Department of Corrections has chosen to close the Big Pine Key Road Prison in March instead of investing $1.8 million in the facility for much needed renovations.
“Due to the age and construction of the facility, it is in need of extensive and costly repairs,” said DOC spokeswoman Ashley Cook. “Additionally, there are projected environmental infrast...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.