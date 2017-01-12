Florida Keys News
Thursday, January 12, 2017
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
BY Timothy O'Hara and Adam Linhardt  Key West Citizen

The state Department of Corrections has chosen to close the Big Pine Key Road Prison in March instead of investing $1.8 million in the facility for much needed renovations.

“Due to the age and construction of the facility, it is in need of extensive and costly repairs,” said DOC spokeswoman Ashley Cook. “Additionally, there are projected environmental infrast...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Schools lawsuit may head to trial
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Fish house cited for illegal undersized hogfish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Screwworm flies to be released in Homestead
Thursday, January 12, 2017
State: Crosswalks need more study
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Accused backpack bomber fires attorney
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
District approves Porter's contract, raise
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
State nixes channel dredging plan
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Chilton is going full throttle
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Screwworms found on mainland
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 -
CHS: No to ending hospital lease
Monday, January 9, 2017 -
City hires law firm over harbor dispute
Sunday, January 8, 2017 -
Added security, delays at airport
Saturday, January 7, 2017 -