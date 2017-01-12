Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Schools lawsuit may head to trial
An appeals court has overturned a judge’s ruling clearing the Monroe County School Board of wrongdoing in a wrongful termination lawsuit and the case will go to a jury trial.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal issued a ruling Wednesday stating that Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones should not have ruled himself in summary judgment in favor of the school board and against former sc...
