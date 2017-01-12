$160,000, guns found in drug raid
BIG COPPITT KEY — A law enforcement raid Tuesday netted more than $160,000 in suspected drug profits and two handguns as well as cocaine and other drugs, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Marisa Estopinan, 37, was charged with possessing cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.