BIG PINE KEY

Key deer update scheduled

Adam Emerick, a National Key Deer Refuge biologist, will provide a public update on the status of the Key deer herd and effects of the New World screwworm outbreak to the Key Deer Protection Alliance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Lord of the Seas Lutheran Church, 1250 Key Deer Blvd.

Emerick, who earned a master’s degree in conservation biology from the University...