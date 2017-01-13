Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Woman arrested again for using car as a weapon
Woman
Continued from Page A 37-year-old Geiger Key woman accused of urinating in a parking lot and then attempting to run over a City of Key West employee was arrested Wednesday, marking the second time in as many weeks police allege she has tried to hit someone with her sport utility vehicle.
Katerina Devlin of the 300 block of Boca Chica Road was charged with felony...
