Offers history behind Cuban fleeing Castro

Per “Today in Key West History,” on Jan. 16, 1960 a Cuban fleeing Castro arrived on his yacht in Key West. Rolando Masferrer had every reason to flee Cuba; he had been a state senator and headed a group called Los Tigres de Masferrerer, who were brutal enforcers for Batista. On more than one occasion Castro demanded Masferrer’s extradition to face criminal charges.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

<...