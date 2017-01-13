KEY WEST

City commissioners proclaim Women's March on Duval Day

Key West City Commissioners Jimmy Weekley, Richard Payne and Sam Kaufman proclaimed Jan. 21 as Women’s March on Duval Day during a recent City Commission meeting.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognizes the inherent dignity and equal and unalienable rights of all members of the human family as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world,̶...