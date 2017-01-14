Health

Workout clothing: From the gym to everyday wear

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

It started with a question. While on vacation, I bought a day pass at a local gym. Halfway through my workout, an attendant approached me and asked, “Are you visiting?”

“Yes,” I replied. “Why do you ask?”

“I’m afraid you’re not allowed to wear jeans in the gym while working out. It’s OK today, but if you come...