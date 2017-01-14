Florida Keys News
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Ruiz, Catarineau power 'Canes in shutout win
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
Coral Shores senior Keely Catarineau came up big Friday night for the Hurricanes, netting a hat trick to help with their 3-0 win over Marathon at the Middle Keys campus.

Though Catarineau scored all three goals, Hurricanes’ coach Pat Fazio said it was freshman Mia Ruiz who made things happen on offense with a pair of assists.

“She has been playing out of h...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
