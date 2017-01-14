KEY WEST
FKCC awards new scholarships
Three Florida Keys Community College students are among the first in the state — and the only in the Florida college system — to be awarded scholarships by the newly-created Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities.
The students, Jennifer Averette, John Golden, and Jalyssa Martinez, will each receive $7,000 for the current spring and summer 2017 terms to offset...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.