Florida Keys News
Sunday, January 15, 2017
FKCC offers bachelor's degree
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Change is in the air at Florida Keys Community College, which last week announced the launch of its first bachelor’s degree program. 

Twenty local college students who have already completed two years, or 60 credits, of community college course work, are now enrolled in the school’s first bachelor’s degree program. If those students remain enrolled as full-ti...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Sugarloaf fire station faces more roadblocks
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Group gives some bite to kids dental program
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Another Trauma Star ambulance helicopter up in the air
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Minor injuries after car lands in water
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Key Largo cocaine suspect a fugitive
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Man in threats case faces 20 years
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City to discuss South Roosevelt changes
Saturday, January 14, 2017 -
Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot'
Friday, January 13, 2017 -
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
Thursday, January 12, 2017 -
State nixes channel dredging plan
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Chilton is going full throttle
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Screwworms found on mainland
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 -