Robin Robinson
Legends of the Pfahl shared at Key West Garden Club
By Robin Robinson Citizen Columnist
I didn’t realize how important Jay Pfahl was in the orchid world until he spoke to the Key West Garden Club about his travels to his wife’s home country of Columbia. In Columbia, orchids grow like ground covers. Even at 20,000 feet there are frequent colonies along the roadsides.
For Pfahl, hunting orchids entailed wet, dirty, muddy, tick-laden treks through hot and col...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.