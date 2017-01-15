Celebrations mark MLK Day

Numerous events are scheduled throughout the day on Monday, Jan. 16, to “Remember, Celebrate and Act” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Activities begin with a prayer breakfast, sponsored by the Interfaith Ministerial Alliance, at the Beachside Marriott at 8 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m., there will be a festive celebration at the Nelson English Park, followed by the an...