If you are looking for a quick-paced, fascinating read, I would recommend Tigner’s novella (176 pages) “Chasing Ivan.” It is short but feels even shorter yet because of Tigner’s engaging and smooth writing style and his good character development. The two main characters also play off each other well. It reads like a live action movie. The author does not waste time with unnecessary back-stories and plot build-ups. Instead he simply throws the reader into the middle of an exciting fox-hunt and treats it like an exciting game of cat and mouse. The emphasis is purely on the action without digressing into side issues like love triangles. The author also has a talent for vividly describing the inevitable acts of violence and leaves a clear visual with the reader without becoming overly gruesome.

Ivan is known to the CIA as Ivan the Ghost because it is rumored he has operated for years without ever leaving a trace and never revealing his face. He is such a ghost that some people are not even sure he is real. He is thought to be a Russian who can be hired by the ultra-rich to do dirty deeds and not leave a trace behind. He can be a cold-blooded killer but is often an extortionist for hire. After Ivan has committed his crimes, no one but the person extorted even knows anything has happened. The Ghost is simply the most silent criminal the world in the modern world.

In the opening scenes of the novella, it appears that for the first time in history Ivan may have slipped. The new director of the CIA, sets his agent Kyle Achilles on an intercept course. Achilles is not a typical agent. Unlike most, he is not a soldiering-trained, ex special-forces operative but instead is a bronze medal winning Olympic biathlete turned reckless rock-climber who relies on athletic instincts rather than military training. He is not a chain-of-command type, but a person who follows orders out of respect. He is paired with another unusual agent - neophyte, newbie operative Jo Monroth, a thief gone straight.

Achilles and Monroth pick up Ivan’s trail in London by tracking Emily, the daughter of a city of London mayoral candidate. She has become enamored with Andreas, an online dream date she has never met. The race is soon on. Emily’s life, her father’s career, and America’s reputation are at stake. The high-tech chase continues as they try to get one step ahead of the Russian legend until it climaxes with a showdown in the rarified atmosphere of Monte Carlo at the Monaco Boat Show. It deteriorates into a conflict between two amazing agents who are being directed from Langley by a couple of numbskull bosses. The pace is good and the action is set in the spellbinding multi-millionaire word of Monte Carlo. My primary criticism is that the ending seemed somewhat abrupt, but after all, it is a novella. The book does leave the reader wanting more at the end.

“Chasing Ivan” is a prequel to the recently released first Achilles series book, “Pushing Brilliance.” Fans of Ludlum, Lee Child or Vince Flynn should enjoy this book.

Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.