1833: A fire started in the house of Capt. Pardon Greene and destroyed the adjacent hotel and six of eight houses, together with the money sent to purchase the cargo of the Pulaski, which wrecked on the reef. Loss was estimated at $50,000.

1845: Dade Lodge No. 14 of the Free and Accepted Masons was chartered with O.S. Noye...