KEY WEST
Concert in the Palm Garden
The accomplished musical duo, The Kennedys, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Key West Public Library’s Palm Garden.
The band has been together for more than two decades and has released a dozen albums.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Key West Library and gates open at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, t...
