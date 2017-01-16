Florida Keys News
Goliath grouper debate ramps up again

After a several-year hiatus, state fishery managers will again address the topic of reopening the Goliath grouper fishery. 

The fishery has been closed since 1990, after it had been extremely overfished.

Next month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hear a presentation from fishery biologists and will begin to discuss possibly opening up...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Uber back on county's agenda
Monday, January 16, 2017
City to vote on joining FKAA to fight against FPL
Monday, January 16, 2017
Call resigns from hospital district board
Monday, January 16, 2017
Another Trauma Star ambulance helicopter up in the air
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Sugarloaf fire station faces more roadblocks
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Group gives some bite to kids dental program
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
FKCC offers bachelor's degree
Sunday, January 15, 2017 -
City to discuss South Roosevelt changes
Saturday, January 14, 2017 -
Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot'
Friday, January 13, 2017 -
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
Thursday, January 12, 2017 -
State nixes channel dredging plan
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Chilton is going full throttle
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -