Goliath grouper debate ramps up again

After a several-year hiatus, state fishery managers will again address the topic of reopening the Goliath grouper fishery.
The fishery has been closed since 1990, after it had been extremely overfished.
Next month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hear a presentation from fishery biologists and will begin to discuss possibly opening up...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.