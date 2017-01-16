ISLAMORADA

Author to discuss fishing history in the Keys

The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host an audio-visual presentation by author Bob Epstein at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Island Community Church, Mile Marker 83, bayside.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Epstein’s presentation will draw from his books, “A History of Fishing in the Florida Keys” and “Afr...