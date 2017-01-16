Developing Stories
Monday, January 16, 2017
Three dead in construction accident
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
Three construction contractors working for Monroe County have died in a fatal incident at Mile Marker 106, according to county officials. 

The Sheriff's Offfice press release states: Three contract employees working underground on Long Key Road in the vicinity of Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo collapsed for unknown reasons this morning. Key Largo firefighters and deputies arrived after a 911 call to Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 8:28 a.m.; a firefighter who went underground to help the trapped workers also collapsed and had to be rescued.

The firefighter and two of the three workers were pulled from the hole; the two workers were confirmed dead at the scene. The firefighter was rushed to Mariner’s Hospital and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. The third man who was working underground has still not been recovered and is presumed dead. Two deputies who were on scene were also affected and were taken to Mariner’s Hospital for evaluation.

Five homes in the area were evacuated. A specially trained HAZMAT team from Miami-Dade County was called to the scene to assist.

The workers were employees of Douglas N. Higgins, under contract with Monroe County to perform road repairs on the street.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit will be investigating.

