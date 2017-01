1832: In the previous year, 290 ships entered the port of Key West. Of this 172 arrived from foreign ports and 118 from American ports.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 5 but laid in bed to keep warm until 6 when I rose and made a fire in the furnace. At 9 A.M. barometer 29.52, thermometer 65, wind north northeast 4, clouds 7. Read Law magazine...