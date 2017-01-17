Sheriff: Spike in boat, marine thefts
MIDDLE AND UPPER KEYS — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to take precautions securing their boats and marine equipment after a recent spike in thefts that include two vessels and fishing equipment.
There were no reported arrests as of Monday.
In Marathon, two boats were stolen sometime between the evening of Jan. 12 and t...
