Two people airlifted in separate crashes

Two people were airlifted to Miami in two separate Lower Keys crashes on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The first crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Stock Island just south of Cross Street at Mile Marker 4.5 in the southbound lane of U.S. 1 when a scooter driven by Jack Cantres, 23, of Key West, failed to slow and crashed into the back of a 2016 Chevrolet tru...