Florida Keys News
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Three die while working on trench
BY Theresa Java Key West Citizen

KEY LARGO — Three workers contracted by Monroe County for a road project in the Sexton Cove subdivision died of apparent gas inhalation inside a wastewater drainage hole Monday and one firefighter is fighting for his life at a Miami hospital, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. 

Dispatchers were called at 8:28 a.m. and emergency crews responded to the work site on Long Key Ro...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Two people airlifted in separate crashes
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Yellowtail allocations to be discussed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
John Vagnoni's first beer led to a Key West career
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Historical society names USCGC Ingham Ship of the Year
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Call resigns from hospital district board
Monday, January 16, 2017
Uber back on county's agenda
Monday, January 16, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Goliath grouper debate ramps up again
Monday, January 16, 2017 -
FKCC offers bachelor's degree
Sunday, January 15, 2017 -
City to discuss South Roosevelt changes
Saturday, January 14, 2017 -
Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot'
Friday, January 13, 2017 -
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
Thursday, January 12, 2017 -
State nixes channel dredging plan
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -